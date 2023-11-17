Man sentenced for random attack on woman in downtown Kelowna

A man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a random woman in downtown Kelowna this past summer.

Thursday afternoon, 44-year-old William Penney pleaded guilty to the assault that occurred on the afternoon of July 12, 2023 assault in Kelowna's City Park, and he was sentenced to time served.

But while he'll be released from custody at Port Coquitlam's North Fraser Pretrial Centre on Friday, he won't be released back into the public.

Penney has been behind bars since his arrest in July, when he was first apprehended by a group of bystanders, after he accosted a random woman he accused of filming him.

During sentencing submissions Thursday, Crown prosecutor Katie Bouchard said the woman was walking in downtown Kelowna and talking on her phone when Penney began yelling at her to stop filming him. The woman was not filming Penney and she tried to ignore him, but he followed her, swearing at her and calling her the “N-word.”

Eventually, Penney spit on the woman, pushed her, grabbed her phone out of her hand and smashed it on the ground. Bouchard said a group of bystanders grabbed Penney and wrestled him to the ground, where they held him until police arrived.

The woman was frightened by the random attack, but reached out to Castanet to express her gratitude to those who helped her.

Bouchard said the attack was “degrading and dehumanizing,” and noted the victim has since moved away from Kelowna as a result.

During sentencing Thursday, Crown and defence both described Penney's long history of mental health and substance abuse struggles that contributed to the attack.

While a psychologist found Penney was not eligible to be found not criminally responsible by way of mental disorder, the psychologists report listed Penney's diagnoses, which include cocaine and methamphetamine use disorders and drug-induced psychotic disorders, antisocial personality disorder, narcissistic personality disorder and schizophrenia.

“He's certainly someone who struggles with a constellation of different major mental disorders,” Bouchard said.

The doctor said Penney has an extensive history of substance abuse and “substance-induced manic and psychotic episodes associated with aggression towards others."

“He continues to experience long-standing grandiose delusions while on injectable anti-psychotic treatment following two months of abstinence from drugs,” the doctor wrote in his report back in September,

Bouchard also noted that the report says Penney has long-standing racist beliefs and that “he'll sometimes just go off and make hurtful comments to people that are racialized.”

While defence counsel Andrew Cochrane said Penney has struggled with mental health issues for most of his adult life, he's only recently begun committing criminal offences, starting last year. He was under both probation and bail conditions for separate convictions when he attacked the woman this past July.

Bouchard said she's concerned about the risk Penney poses to the public, which led to her and Cochrane coming to a joint sentencing submission that will see Penney get treatment at a relatively new government-run mental health treatment facility in Coquitlam.

The Red Fish Healing Centre for Mental Health and Addiction was opened on the grounds of the former Riverview psychiatric hospital back in late 2021, and offers 105 beds for people with “severe, complex substance use and mental health issues.”

Cochrane said Penney will be certified under the Mental Health Act upon his release from jail and he'll be indefinitely hospitalized at Red Fish for “a number of months,” noting his stay will likely be at least nine months.

Both Cochrane, Bouchard and ultimately Judge Andrew Tam agreed treatment in such a facility would be the best option for both Penney and for the public's safety. Judge Tam handed Penney a 133-day sentence, which amounts to time-served with enhanced presentence credit, followed by the indefinite hospitalization at Red Fish.

“This was a random, disgusting act perpetrated on an innocent passerby. Mr. Penney spat on [the victim] which I find particularly disgusting and in addition, the assault was accompanied by racial slurs,” Judge Tam said.

“Mr. Penney has for all of his adult life suffered from significant and profound mental health struggles ... I must not lose sight of the principle of rehabilitation as well as proportionality.”

In a statement to the court, Penney apologized for his actions and said his arrest may have saved his life.

“My communications with the public are less than none, I keep to myself. I hope that this Red Fish brings me into the community,” he said. “Very seldom do I ask for help from anybody. This is something I want to work on, I do want to be sober. I'm sorry I did this to this woman and that I lashed out against her.

“I realize that drugs give me psychosis and give me delusional thoughts ... I'm in a better state of mind now.”