UBC Okanagan student brings back Christmas tree delivery

Photo: pixabay

Two students from UBC Okanagan will hand-deliver Christmas trees to Kelowna residents to help offset their tuition costs.

Kameron Monfared says he'll personally select seven or 10-foot live balsam fir trees and deliver them straight to your door.

This marks the second year that Monfared has been involved in this initiative.

"I am studying business management, and my friend is studying engineering. We did this last year, and it significantly helped with our tuition," Monfared said.

He plans to handpick trees from a farm in Salmon Arm and deliver them across Kelowna.

"Deliveries will start on December 1, 2, and 3. This year, we're implementing a $10 deposit."

The Kelowna resident notes that tree prices will start at $165.

To schedule a delivery or inquire for more information, you can call or text 778-882-1352.

Quantities of trees are limited.