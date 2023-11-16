Winter Wonder Bar coming to Pretty Not Bad this holiday season

Photo: Winterwonderbar / Instagram Cocktails from last year's Winter Wonder Bar.

After three years at Jack's on Bernard, the Winter Wonder Bar has relocated to Pretty Not Bad and is slated to be bigger and better than ever.

Winter Wonder Bar kicks off on Nov. 24 at noon and will be around for people to experience right up until Boxing Day.

"We decided to mix it up this year, the last three years at Jack's have been amazing, but we wanted to try to offer a more layered experience and also wanted to give more people the opportunity to enjoy the Winter Wonder Bar experience," said Pretty Not Bad owner James Addington.

Pretty Not Bad opened earlier this summer in the former Bad Tattoo location as a sports bar that also has a stage for live performances. During the Winter Wonder Bar, you can expect to enjoy live music, Christmas carollers, visits from Santa and a few more surprises.

Adding to the festive experience, Pretty Not Bad says they're also excited to bring in a fun collaboration this year. Chef James Holmes of Salt & Brick has been enlisted to bring his culinary concepts to the Winter Wonder Bar this year.

Holmes promises his food will make you feel like it's Christmas in your mouth.

Winter Wonder Bar is filled with seasonally inspired cocktails, with the drink menu created by Jason Fredrick, who is fresh off competing at the OK Spirits Mixoff in Kelowna.

To make this all possible, Pretty Not Bad will be closed Nov. 22 to set up the space.