New truck up for grabs in BC Wildlife Federation lotto

Residents across B.C. have an opportunity to win a 2024 GMC Sierra all while supporting the BC Wildlife Federation.

BCWF Conservation Lottery tickets are now available for purchase, with funds supporting habitat restoration, independent wildlife research, and environmental leadership programs for youth across the province.

BCWF aims to protect and enhance the environment for present and future generations.

Residents across the province have an opportunity win multiple experiences across the Thompson Okanagan with a purchase of a lottery ticket.



The grand prize this year is a 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Pro 4WD valued at more than $63,000 with an early bird draw for a 2024 Yamaha Kodiak 450 ATV.

Last year’s 50/50 winner took home more than $146,000. Holiday and outdoors prize packages will also be awarded.

A list of projects in the Thompson-Okanagan supported by proceeds from the lottery:

Wild Kidz wilderness experience camp in Peachland

Beaver dam analogue installation and beaver relocation near Merritt

Wetland site assessment in Kelowna and Kamloops

Women’s outdoor skills training in Lake Country

Wetlands Workforce site monitoring, Haywire Ranch

Independent scientific research: Southern Interior Mule deer Project, Southern BC Cougar Project, Interior Fraser Steelhead

Wetlands Restoration and monitoring at Strawberry Hill and Stud Pasture

Gardom Lake invasives treatment and monitoring

Spawning channel restoration with Bonaparte First Nation

Early bird tickets are available until Dec. 16 at 11:59 p.m.

The final sales deadline is Jan. 31 at 11:59 p.m.

For tickets and more information, click here.