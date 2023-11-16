Provincial minister attends opening of 2 new daycares in Kelowna

It was a big day for child care in Kelowna as two new facilities officially launched Thursday, opening up hundreds of spaces for families.

Minister of State for Child Care Grace Lore visited the new facilities at Kelowna International Airport and Anne McClymont Elementary, talking to partners and spending time with children.

“It’s about investments in child care, where it works for families, on school grounds, at the airport, where families are, where they work, where kids go to school," said Lore.

“Not only are we building these spaces for families in Kelowna but that it fits in their budget. Parents are saving up to $900 every single month on their childcare fees, and this has meant $71 million back into the pockets of Kelowna families.”

YLW airport director Sam Samaddar says he's been pushing for a child care space at the airport for years, and hopes other airports around North America follow suit for the benefit of aviation.

“When we look at trying to recruit people, one of the barriers is child care services. By removing these barriers it makes it easier to attract staff and people who want to work on the campus because of the amenities that are here,” said Samaddar.

“The other piece of it that’s very important for me is allowing women to continue to pursue their career in aviation. Usually what is the barrier is when they have children and can’t get child care services, and then they stop their career. This allows them to continue their career and visit their loved one during their lunch, which is just perfect.”

Jordan Pilon, an employee of KF Aerospace and mother of two, tells Castanet the new child care space at the airport may have saved her own career.

“This was a huge benefit actually to retain me within the company. Now with the facility here, I’m able to leave my work at the end of the day and cross the parking lot to pick up my child. I actually have two that attend the facility, so it’s been a huge benefit to our families quality of life,” said Pilon.

According to the Central Okanagan Public Schools, there is more than 8,000 families in the region still in need of child care spaces for their children.

BGC Okanagan will eventually be opening up more than 600 spaces, with 83 spaces at Anne McClymont Elementary School, while the YMCA child care facility at the airport has space for at least 80 children.