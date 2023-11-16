”Eyes Wide Open’ HOPE Outreach fundraiser this weekend

Photo: HOPE Outreach HOPE outreach volunteers helping vulnerable women living on the streets.

HOPE Outreach aims to raise money and awareness about its vital work amidst the opioid overdose crisis during it’s annual HOPE Gala Masquerade Ball this weekend.

For the last decade, volunteer teams have take to the streets of Kelowna and Vernon every night to offer help, support and a lifeline for the most vulnerable. The primary focus is women caught up in homelessness, addiction and the sex trade. However executive director Lorraine Richmond points out that women, men and youth are ending up without basic support, including harm reduction supplies that save lives.

“We realized that nighttime support and resources were so desperately lacking in our community,” says Richmond, who recently took the helm of the organization earlier this year. “HOPE Outreach was formed to meet people where they were in greatest need, and to offer care and support at a time of day when all other services are closed. We have found that hundreds of people a week that we care for might otherwise perish if this service was not available.”

Along with its nighttime outreach, HOPE also has a Bad Date Reporting service to decrease and deter violence against women and provide safety resources to sex trade workers, as well as a Narcan Team that offers free Naloxone kits.

Kelowna city councillor Loyal Wooldridge will host The Gala titled, ‘’Eyes Wide Open’, on Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Metro Hub on Ellis Street. The masquerade ball will feature live music, auctions, prizes for best dressed. Catering is provided by Roma Nord Bistro and beverages by local partners such as Summerhill Winery, Train Station Pub, Beer Institute, Quails Gate, Karma Fruits and more.

“The hope is to create a fun, engaging evening of entertainment, with a social conscience. And don’t worry if you don’t have a mask handy, as they’ll have those at the door!”