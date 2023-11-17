UBCO professor’s documentary The Floating Man to make Kelowna debut

Photo: UBC Okanagan A still from The Floating Man shows UBC Okanagan's Michael V. Smith dressed as Peanut, a 'genderqueer clown in love with pink,' during a reflective moment.

A professor in UBC Okanagan’s Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies explores his gender journey in a new documentary titled The Floating Man, that makes its Kelowna debut on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

The Floating Man premiered at Chicago’s Reeling Film Festival. Its sold-out Canadian premiere took place Oct. 22, in Vancouver.

In the documentary Michael V. Smith examines a lifetime of untrue stories about his body, beginning with interviews in his hometown and extending to the impact of his mentors and his interactions with students in Kelowna.

Running parallel is a second storyline about an art project attempted in 2005 where Smith, dressed as Peanut the Dancing Clown, hitchhiked from Vancouver to the Sunshine Coast in search of Joni Mitchell. In the end, he felt too awkward to perform as Peanut and never met with the iconic Canadian singer.

“It’s a love letter to my young self, to tell him what beauty is available if he listens to his own joy. And to let other people know that nuance and being in between are exquisite tools for self-actualization and social change, to help others find themselves, too,” said the filmmaker.

Smith says he’s excited to share his with with the local community in Kelowna. “I’m so glad that people are seeing the movie for what I’d hoped. It’s wonderful to be so witnessed. And to receive that sharing of themselves in return.”

Doors open at 7 pm, with opening remarks at 7:30 pm. The film is 77 minutes long, with a time for questions afterward. Tickets for the screening are available on a sliding scale between $10-$25 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.

This Kelowna premier of The Floating Man is made possible with the support of UBC Okanagan, the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies and the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

Viewer discretion is advised. There is some nudity towards the end of the film, similar to what might be seen in an art gallery, according to Smith.