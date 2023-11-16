Former Kelowna youth pastor looking to avoid jail time for sex crimes

Photo: File photo

This story contains depictions of sexual offences. Reader discretion is advised.

A former Kelowna youth pastor who pleaded guilty to two sex crimes could avoid jail time, after telling the court his sex crimes were misconstrued jokes.

The man worked at a local church for many years until he was charged with 17 counts of criminal offences in 2021, including seven counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual exploitation. The charges were laid nearly two years after he was first arrested and interviewed by police.

Castanet is not naming the convicted man, instead referring to him as CM, as his identity could lead to the identification of his victims, who are protected under a publication ban.

Despite facing 17 separate charges stemming from incidents with four alleged victims, CM struck a plea deal with the Crown, pleading guilty on what was meant to be the first day of his 12-day trial to just one count of sexual assault and one count of telecommunicating to lure a child under 18. As part of the plea deal, the Crown stayed all other charges.

During a sentencing hearing Wednesday, Crown prosecutor Nick Lerfold told Judge Lisa Wyatt he is seeking a two-year jail sentence followed by two years of probation, while defence counsel Cory Armour sought a conditional sentence, which would be served in the community under probation-like conditions.

The luring conviction stems from texts CM exchanged with a teenager over several years, many of which included “sexual innuendo.” CM, who's five years older than the victim, sent a photo of his penis to the teenager, and requested a photo of the teen's penis, which was sent. CM then requested another photo of the teen's penis while erect.

The Crown also spoke of another incident in which CM woke up the same teen while he was sleeping naked in his own bed, by reaching under the covers, touching his crotch and saying: “Wakey wakey, beautiful.” But despite admitting that this occurred, CM was not convicted in this incident.

The sexual assault conviction stems from an incident several years later with a different victim, who was 18 or 19 years old at the time. CM was eight years older. During that incident, CM reached under a blanket, under the male's waistband of his shorts and grabbed the teen's penis.

The victim described the motion as a “handjob” and said the assault lasted about 20 seconds. He told police he “just felt like letting [CM] get it out of his system or whatever.”

According to an agreed statement of facts between Crown and defence, CM was “known amongst some of his peers for affectionate behaviour, such as long hugs, rubbing his hand on a person's back or sitting or lying closely to others in positions sometimes described by others as cuddling.”

Crown prosecutor Lerfold said the main aggravating sentencing factors in the case include the position of trust CM had over the two victims, who were both members of the church where CM worked. Lerfold said CM exhibited “classic grooming behaviour” prior to committing the criminal offences and added that CM lacks true remorse for his crimes, instead characterizing his actions as jokes.

A presentence psychological report read out by Lerfold Wednesday states: “He minimized his actions, as well as the impact on his victims, normalized his behaviour and denied sexual intent. Moreover, in his interview, [CM] reported he does not consider himself to be a sex offender ... he referred to his offences as a result of 'stupid judgment' that occurred when he was in a culture where it was OK ... He believes that if he was properly trained, it might have prevented him from 'crossing the line.'”

Lerfold said CM's actions were far worse than simply "crossing a line" though.

“No adult should need training not to send children pictures of their genitals or ask for them in return. No adult should need training to know you can't sexually assault somebody, especially not an 18 or 19 year old adult who looks up to them as a mentor,” Lerfold said.

“This shifting of the blame to the church and saying they should have trained me not to sexually abuse children ... that is a pretty horrifying thing to be saying ... blaming the church for these horrible acts, in my submission, really shows a lack of insight into his own offending.

“[He] may be sorry he got caught, but as indicated, he doesn't think he has a problem, he doesn't think he needs any kind of treatment, blames the church, and says he was just joking around.”

But defence counsel Armour contended CM is in fact remorseful for his crimes, and that his actions were not sexual in nature.

“As far as this being for a sexual deviancy, that [CM] is out seeking to prey on [the victim], I would submit that frankly that's not what occurred here, and further evidence of that is the fact that he otherwise identifies as a heterosexual male ... he viewed it as joking behaviour,” Armour said.

Armour also said CM did not “groom” his victims as the Crown claimed.

“What [CM], at least in his mind, was doing at the time was simply bonding with other friends, not with an intention to commit a crime against them,” Armour said. “He ultimately does, in terms of sending this picture to [the victim], but that's not why he was friendly with him in the first place.”

At the end of sentencing submissions Wednesday, CM addressed the court himself to apologize to the victims, as well as his wife, who has stood by him throughout the court process and was in court Wednesday.

“I was a young man at the time, who let the prospect of being friends cloud my judgment, and I crossed lines that I should never have crossed,” he said. “I never intended to hurt anyone, but I appreciate that I nevertheless did so. I was immature and not recognizing the severity of my actions at the time.

“I have truly learned a lesson from all of this ... I truly hope and pray that you will see in my heart that in spite of the behaviour that I have done, I am still a good man and I'm truly sorry for what I've done.”

While Lerfold is seeking a jail sentence of two years less a day, to be served in a provincial institution, Armour said CM's case is a rare sex crime conviction where a conditional sentence would be appropriate.

Judge Wyatt said she'd likely be ready to deliver her sentencing verdict early in the new year. CM remains out of custody on bail conditions.