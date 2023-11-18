Gospel Mission Christmas Match Campaign doubles donations

Photo: Gospel Mission

Kelowna's Gospel Mission is getting set for its annual Christmas Match Campaign.

This year's event runs between Nov. 20 and 28, with a goal of raising $300,000 to support the essential services the Gospel Mission provides to people experiencing homelessness and poverty.

Every gift that week will be matched up to $150,000 by a group of generous donors. Also this year new donors will have their donations tripled up to $75,000.

“I am so thankful for all of our match partners whose generosity is inspiring the greater Kelowna community to donate and see their impact multiplied during our week of giving," said director of resource development for the Gospel Mission Troy McKnight.

"I am always overwhelmed by the compassion and support that we see throughout the year, but I am especially moved by the outpouring of generosity and care we experience over the holiday season. It reminds our neighbours in need that they are seen, valued and cared for.”

The Annual Christmas Match Campaign matters even more this year as rising inflation and interest rates have caused the cost of living in the Okanagan to soar.

"Between the soaring cost of living, the housing crisis and the West Kelowna and Kelowna wildfires, people in the city are struggling more than ever," says McKnight.

All of the donations will be used to provide food, shelter and support services for people in Kelowna who are experiencing acute need.

For more information on the Christmas Match or donate, click here.