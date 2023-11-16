Walking Dead star will pose for selfies at Kelowna's Comic Con

Photo: Kelowna Comic Con Michael Cudlitz as Abraham Ford on The Walking Dead.

One of the stars of the Walking Dead series will be in Kelowna this week for a couple of events.

Actor Michael Cudlitz—who played Abraham Ford on AMC’s the Walking Dead and who is currently playing Lex Luthor on the CW’s Superman and Lois—will be making an appearance at Kelowna's Comic Con this weekend.

Cudlitz was already set to make an appearance at Crown and Thieves on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. for a 19+ cigar and whiskey tasting event and when he heard it was the same day as Comic Con, he offered to add an all-ages signing for fans.

Comic Con goes Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rutland Centennial Hall at 215 Shepherd Rd.

Cudlitz will be appearing between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. For more information including tickets click here.