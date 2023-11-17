Longtime advocate for domestic abuse survivors optimistic about private member’s bill to criminalize coercive control

Photo: Cindy White Allison Mclauchlan

A Central Okanagan advocate for survivors of domestic abuse is hopeful the latest attempt to criminalize coercive control in Canada will succeed.

Both the governing Liberals and Official Opposition Conservatives have indicated they might be onside with New Democrat MP Laurel Collins private member’s bill seeks to amend the Criminal Code to make coercive control an offence in cases where it is "expected to have a significant impact on that person.''

Allison Mclauchlan, former executive director of the Kelowna Women’s Shelter, met with another MP who tried to get a similar bill passed in through parliament in 2022.

“Randall Garrison was one of the MPs that I met with at that time,” said Mclaughlin. “He, a couple of years ago tried to bring something similar forward and it didn’t even reach the second reading. So, I knew the plan was or another representative to bring it forward.”

Mclauchlan has over 20 years experience in the violence against women sector. She is hopeful the private members bill will get through this time, pointing out Canada would not be the first to criminalize coercive control.

“I don’t foresee any reason why it shouldn’t. There’s a precedent set for this in the UK. I think it was introduced in England back in 2015.”

However, even if legislation is passed, she says that’s just the first step. “The hard work will begin after that. This is not going to be a fix for getting victims of domestic abuse the legal justice they deserve, but it’s certainly another step in the right direction,” she says.

She adds that the current private members bill does not include a definition of coercive control at this point, so that will have to be included in any change to the Criminal Code of Canada. Police officers, lawyers, judges and others will have to be trained how to identify and handle cases involving coercive control.

Mclauchlan says research on the topic goes back several decades.

“There is kind of a set definition of what coercive control is. It’s, basically, an act or a pattern of acts of threats, humiliation, isolation, intimidation, used to harm, punish, control or elicit fear in a victim.”

She would like to see the Canadian government and lawmakers to consult with women’s shelters and domestic abuse and violence advocates to tap their knowledge in drafting the addition to the Criminal Code.

Statistics Canada reported that 2021 was the seventh consecutive year of gradual increase in police reported intimate partner violence. A 2014 analysis showed that 14% of Canadians with a current or former spouse or partner reported emotional or financial abuse in their lifetime. Men were slightly more likely than women to report emotional or financial abuse (15% versus 13%).