Kelowna cabinet company moves to electric delivery

Photo: Westwood Cabinets

Kelowna-based Westwood Cabinetry is joining the electric wave.

The local business has announced a partnership with Origin Sustainability and will now be making all their deliveries using an electric truck with zero-emission.

"We’re extremely proud to bring a 100 per cent net zero-emission service to the transportation & logistics industry. Low-carbon technology has developed to a point where we can offer reliable, cost-effective transportation services to our clients," said Origin's founder Alex Norman.

"As freight logistics is one of the fastest growing contributors to the climate crisis, we believe now is the time for businesses to consider net-zero solutions."

The company says the partnership will reduce emissions by up to 34 tonnes of CO2 per year, while also helping to grow the sustainability ecosystem in the Okanagan by developing new jobs and new technology in the valley.

Westwood installed a commercial vehicle fast-charger at its Kelowna factory as a part of the move.