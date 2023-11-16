Kelowna RCMP establish five new priorities as part of new strategic plan

Photo: Andrew Kuiak

Kelowna's top cop will again be before city council Monday with a new set of priorities to guide the local police force for the next three years.

Supt. Kara Triance hinted the detachment's new 2024-2026 strategic plan would be ready soon when she stood before council a week ago.

In her report, Triance says the Kelowna RCMP have identified three specific priorities that align with, and will advance, council's crime and safety priority.

These include:

Be present in neighbourhoods and districts to deter crime and improve road safety

Target recurring property theft

Promote the right providers for mental health, addictions care and housing needs

"Achieving these three priorities will necessitate a staffing model that empowers policing professionals to work to their full scope while creating capacity for proactive policing and increasing focused results at all levels," Triance says in her report.

Accordingly, she says, the plan also includes two enabling objectives, including:

Empower policing professionals to advance prevention and response

Drive results through teamwork and initiatives

She says goals and initiatives corresponding with each objective were developed through a comprehensive process including extensive analysis and listening to the community and RCMP partners.