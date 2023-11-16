Kelowna's Trinity Church changes lives in El Salvador for the better

Members of Kelowna’s Trinity Church returned home from El Salvador last month with a new appreciation for life after spending more than a week building homes for families in need.

“The people we built for were living in shanties because most of them had lost their houses to mudslides, and so they relocated to somewhere safer but hadn’t been able to build a secure home,” said Nicki Gill.

Her friend Matthew Brinton, who was also on the church trip to El Salvador, added that the houses they were building were quite simple and straightforward, using mostly metal and concrete. “We were building a literal framework and that’s it. There was no running water, there was no electricity, there were no shelves, there was nothing. There was simply security, a concrete floor and they would build from there.”

Brinton told Castanet it’s a humbling feeling being able to provide such a life-changing experience to all those involved, especially for those who will occupy the thirty new homes built in El Salvador.

“We were told that we’re breaking generational debt. And what I mean by that is you had families who borrowed money at high interest rates, could never pay that back and then that debt would just go down the family line,” he said.

“So now because they received these homes free and clear, they were able to step outside of that generational debt and now begin for the next generations.”

With the cost of one of these houses being approximately $3,800, the church needed to raise well over $100,000 to make this all possible. Trinity Church spent a big part of 2023 fundraising that money, something they can all agree was worth it in the end.

“Being able to see how they live and how happy and how rich they are just further supports the idea of falling in love with simplicity. So, when I come back to Kelowna, it means simplicity. It means reaching out to family, friends, people on the street, and sharing that simple life, that simple love that really means something to people because we don’t have that and it needs to be shared.”

The members of Trinity Church are planning to return to El Salvador to build more houses again next year and will begin fundraising soon.