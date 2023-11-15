Kelowna to illuminate with annual Tree of Hope Light Up

Photo: Contributed

The City of Kelowna will once again shine brightly this holiday season with the Stober Group's annual Tree of Hope Light Up.

The giant LED Christmas tree, erected each year to stand as a beacon of hope and goodwill for the community, will be lit on Nov. 24 at 5:30 p.m. at the Landmark District.

New this year, the Stober Group will collaborate with the Kelowna Farmers' and Crafters' Market.

The iconic event will include warm hot chocolate, flickering fire pits, and immersing in the holiday spirit.

"At Stober Group, our dedication to the community is resolute, and the Tree of Hope Light Up epitomizes our commitment to crafting unforgettable moments and nurturing unity," says Lisa Lock, CEO of Stober Group.

Following the Light Up, attendees are encouraged to head to the 19th floor of Landmark 7, where they will encounter a winter wonderland hosting over 30 vendors from the Kelowna Farmers' and Crafters' Market.

The holiday market will run for two days—Friday, Nov. 24, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"The Tree of Hope Light Up exemplifies our community's ability to conjure magic. We're thrilled to collaborate with Stober Group in making this evening unforgettable," said Allie Becker, president of the Kelowna Farmers' and Crafters' Market.

The Kelowna Farmers' and Crafters' Market is set to relocate to the Landmark District in April 2024. Visitors will experience the vibrant and bustling ambiance that will become a hallmark of the Landmark District upon the market's highly anticipated move next year.

Admission to the Holiday Market is by $5 donation, with a portion supporting the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

"We are pleased to announce that this year, the Stober Foundation will be making a significant capital investment towards the Central Okanagan Food Bank (COFB). This investment will enhance COFB’s ability to provide its clients with reliable access to food and proper nutrition," said Stober Foundation president Ken Stober.

For those who can't make the event on Nov. 24, Castanet will be livestreaming the light-up online.