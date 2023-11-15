Record low unemployment rates in region result of shrinking labour force

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Thompson Okanagan unemployment rate usually hovers around the 5% mark.

In October, however, it hit a record low of 3.2%, and Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia believes that is not a good sign.

“While that might sound like good news on the surface, our low unemployment stems from a shrinking labour force rather than strong employment numbers,” accountant Karen Christiansen said in a press release.

Kelowna also hit a record low unemployment rate this year, dropping all the way to 2.5% in September.

Last month there were 297,400 people working in the Thompson Okanagan, which represented a marginal decline from October 2022. At the same time, however, there were 6,300 fewer people looking for work. As a result, the labour force participation rate—the proportion of the working-age population who were either employed or unemployed—fell by 4.5 percentage points during the year to 58%.

There were nearly 19,000 unfilled positions in the region last month, which was 4,000 fewer than last year at this time.

“Looking at the broad range of indicators, there are signs the labour market in the region has softened a little over the last year,” Christiansen said. “Acute labour shortages still exist, however, as employers are struggling to find enough suitable candidates in many industries.

“The region faces a number of challenges going forward. Attracting workers to fill existing skill gaps, especially as the population ages, is a priority. Travel and tourism will continue to be a staple of the regional economy, and supporting growth in other industries is critical to the Thompson Okanagan’s economic success.”