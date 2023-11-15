City task force looking at ways to reduce crime in Rutland

A Kelowna task force on crime is expected to make several recommendations aimed at reducing crime in the Rutland area.

During her quarterly report to city council last week, RCMP Supt. Kara Traince said for the first eight months of 2023 calls for service in the Rutland area jumped 27.5 per cent while calls downtown dropped slightly more than 22 per cent.

The Rutland numbers were of concern to both the RCMP and council.

The data prompted Triance to transition some downtown resources to the Rutland area.

During a one-one-one conversation with Castanet News, Mayor Tom Dyas said councillors heard that concern loud and clear and is making crime in Rutland a priority item for council.

Dyas says the Mayor's Task Force on Crime is in the process of establishing priorities for the Rutland area that should be brought forward early in the new year.

"There will be a number of priorities that are actionable right away and some will go into action right away and it will help to make differences in the Rutland area," said Dyas.

"An example of that would be like a Downtown On Call team that we have in the downtown core.

"(We're) Looking at having discussions possibly to extend something similar to that out into that area on a pilot project to see how that would work out."

While the mayor was more tight-lipped on other specifics, he did suggest some items coming forward will centre around making sure there is "more visibility."

"I think the superintendent responded very well to that also when we spoke to that because immediately they recognized there needed to be more vehicles within that area.

"We are going to do what we can on this end to help the RCMP and bylaw as much as possible to recognize things that are happening and to be able to deal with them as quickly as possible."

While the Rutland numbers were concerning, Dyas did say he was pleased to see break-and-enter numbers drop by 44 per cent.

He says when council listed crime and safety as one of its top priorities, one of the action items within that priority was break-and-enter.

"That was a definite win."