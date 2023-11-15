Kelowna police dog, officer tracks burglary suspect for nearly three hours

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

A Kelowna police dog and handler tracked a suspect for nearly three hours before arresting them early Wednesday morning.

In a news release, RCMP say they responded at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 15 to a break-and-enter in progress at a property in the 1700 block of Glenmore Rd N.

The home had been mostly destroyed by the summer’s wildfires and was under CCTV surveillance when an unknown vehicle was observed entering the property via the front gate.

Arriving officers observed a person with a flashlight running away and found outdoor storage units had been broken into.

Officers and the Kelowna RCMP’s dog unit started to track the suspect while other investigators processed the scene. A replica firearm, additional weapons and some drugs were located in the vehicle.

Const. Kent Wagner and police dog Mysan tracked the suspect for nearly three hours through “trees, mud and soot,” said the RCMP news release.

The suspect was found hiding over a kilometre away. RCMP say the person had outstanding warrants from Mission, Abbotsford and Ridge Meadows for property-related and other offences.

The suspect remains in custody on the outstanding warrants while the break-and-enter investigation continues.

“This is not the first time our PDS units let alone Const. Wagner and Mysan have demonstrated true grit and tenacity executing their commitment to public safety,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier of the Kelowna RCMP.

“We are fortunate to have these types of special teams immediately at our disposal, they truly are one of a kind.”