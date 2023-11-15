Kelowna RCMP investigate apparent bullet holes in Leon Avenue building

Photo: Rob Gibson 532 Leon Avenue

Police in Kelowna are investigating what appears to be bullet holes in a Leon Avenue building that were discovered Wednesday morning.

Officers were at the scene of 532 Leon Avenue—home to VanWest College, Vanity Hair Salon and First College—Wednesday taking photographs and collecting evidence.

"We currently have officers, including our forensic unit on scene trying to ascertain when exactly this happened. They are canvassing for CCTV and interviewing any possible witnesses including employees from the building," says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

There appear to be as many as nine holes in the side of the building, all located above the windows.

Castanet spoke to several people who work inside the building who did not want their names published, but said the interior of the building also required some cleanup on Wednesday as well.

"Preliminary information suggests this wasn’t a recent incident nor do we have any reports of gunshots in the area," said Gauthier.

RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed anything or who might have information on the incident to contact them at (250) 762-3300.