BC United leader Kevin Falcon touts track record in visit to Kelowna

Photo: Wayne Moore Kevin Falcon

BC United leader Kevin Falcon gave voters a glimpse of some of the policies his party would bring forward if it were elected to govern the province 11 months from now.

Falcon, who won the leadership of the opposition party in February of last year, tried to differentiate policies his party would implement from those of the ruling NDP while at the same time dismissing the challenge presented by the BC Conservative Party.

The BC United leader served as health and transportation under Premier Gordon Campbell and Finance Minister under Christy Clark. He says it's important the party remembers the good things it did in the past while also looking to the future.

"I think it's important to remind ourselves we've got a great track record that we can be very proud of. Here in the Okanagan with UBC Okanagan, the William R. Bennett Bridge, investments we made in infrastructure, post secondary education and the health care system," said Falcon during a media round table at MLA Renee Merrifield's constituency office Wednesday morning.

Looking forward, Falcon says he spends a lot of time on policy to show where the party wants to go in terms of housing, healthcare, the drug crisis and fighting wildfires to show voters the party can move quickly on big issues if elected to govern.

Healthcare

"We have to recognize we need more doctors. At a time when we need more doctors there are literally thousands of international medical graduates, the majority of whom are Canadian kids, that have studied abroad and want to come back and practice in British Columbia.

"A BC United government would take a chainsaw to the regulations and red tape and open those doors and get those kids back in British Columbia."

Housing

Falcon did commend the NDP government on one piece of legislation pertaining to housing, Bill 47 which will make it easier to provide housing density around transit corridors and transit hubs.

"I have been calling for it for the past 18 months in every speech I gave...so I commend them for that."

However, Falcon did take issue with other pieces of legislation being introduced to alleviate the housing crisis saying they are rushed and ignored objections from municipal leaders around the province.

The rise of the BC Conservative Party

"For the most part between elections they often do well but then by the time elections roll around they go back to their historic level of support which is five to 10 per cent.

"Obviously my preference would be to not have them around at all because all they do is split the vote and help NDP candidates win.

"There is voter confusion. Nine out of 10 people won't be able to tell you who the leader of the BC Conservative Party is. Many think it's Pierre Poilievre. There is confusion and they benefit from that. If they were called anything else they would be nowhere in the polls."

Central Okanagan ridings

"Ben (Stewart) retiring from public life is obviously a big loss. He has been a big ally and friend of mine since he was first elected in 2009.

"But, every time you lose someone with experience...it's a renewal opportunity for us as a party and that is what I get excited about because we are attracting an outstanding calibre of candidates running for us."

Falcon also said that while it was unfortunate two strong potential candidates in Mohini Singh and Adam Wilson decided to drop out of their nomination races, there are other candidates fighting hard for the nomination.

The next provincial election will take place on, or before October 19 next year.