Poppy donation box stolen in Kelowna

Photo: RCMP

Police in Kelowna are investigating the theft of a poppy donation box.

RCMP say on Nov. 6 at about 8 p.m., a lone man walked into a business in the 3100 block of Lakeshore Road and stole a poppy donation box containing about $400.

“We have seen this type of unfortunate crime of opportunity before and it's always disappointing. All the money raised goes towards supporting those who have given so much to our country. To steal it is so disrespectful,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera for the Kelowna RCMP.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, in his mid-thirties, wearing a black jacket and white scarf. The incident was caught on surveillance camera.

If you witnessed this incident, have dashcam evidence from this area at the time of the offence, or can identify the individual responsible, contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2023-66484.

If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.