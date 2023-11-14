$58K donation made to Kelowna postpartum support program

Photo: The Bridge

The Bridge Youth and Family Services has received a $58,000 donation from the SOSJ Okanagan Chapter as the beneficiary of their ‘Rockin’ in the Vines’ fundraiser event.

The event hosted by Debra Martin and Jeff Chambers took place on Aug. 12 and featured a silent auction and live music.

The donation was a result of a collaboration of community generosity, as an anonymous donor offering to match up to $25,000 raised was revealed to be The Stober Foundation.

“It is with their generous matching contribution that fundraising goals were exceeded,” said a news release from the Bridge Youth and Family Services.

SOSJ, or the Sovereign Order of St. John, is an international organization that has focused on aiding the sick and the poor since before the turn of the 12th century. It now operates 20 chapters in eight countries.

The donation will support The Bridge’s ‘Beyond the Blues’ program: a weekly therapeutic program that facilitates and promotes recovery from postpartum depression and anxiety.

“I am deeply moved by the overwhelming success of [this event]. The funds raised will be instrumental in providing access to postpartum depression education & support, community resources, counselling services and a safe place to build essential connections with others who understand their journey,” said Jennifer Scott, manager of parent education and support services at The Bridge.