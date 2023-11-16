Kelowna man fed up with crime, street-issues around his business

Photo: pixabay

A Kelowna man says he has reached his breaking point with street issues around his business.

Aaron Wells is the regional manager for Flaman Fitness, located near the corner of Harvey Avenue and Cooper Road.

He reached out to Castanet News after the store and vehicles were broken into for the second time in a week.

“I feel the need for someone to highlight what is happening in our city. Something needs to be done,” he said.

Wells suggested there has been an increase in street issues in the area since the opening of the nearby Stephen Village, a supportive housing project for people experiencing homelessness, substance use or mental health issues.

“Promoted as a supportive housing project to end homelessness, the reality is of mixed results,” he said.

Wells says he's lived in the Kelowna area for 17 years now but he's never seen it this bad. "It's just every day, and it's getting expensive, and it's just so frustrating."

Wells says he's had people walk into his showroom and steal a bicycle with flat tires.

"It's just pretty unreal but it's definitely escalated, I mean every year the homeless issue is getting worse, and their aggression level is getting worse. I'm a pretty liberal guy. I want to help these people but when they're cracked out. They're scary. You don't know what you're dealing with," said Wells.

According to Wells many of the businesses in the area have also hired more security staff and paid for extra safety measures like surveillance, security bars and thicker locks.

"I heard that they wanted businesses near the Rail Trail to take empathy training. That was one of their suggestions. You shouldn't put it on the working and business owners to put up additional security measures, it doesn't resolve the problem.”

"Putting bars on the front doors or extra locks or padlocks, they just cut through them. They spent four hours one night having a fire in the back and trying to break into one of our sea cans. I don't know if their resolution is just to have business owners adapt and keep on throwing money into security.”

Wells said the problem is with repeat offenders who commit thefts under $5,000 and are often released as quickly as they are arrested.

He said it is increasingly difficult to continue doing business in the area around his store and he says patrons constantly have to, "cope with needles, drug paraphernalia, verbal abuse, human feces, car break-ins, thefts, broken windows and other property crime, occasional stabbings, tent cities and frequent intimidation.”

"Mayor and council please start making some constructive decisions before we lose our city further," Wells says.

In response, the City of Kelowna’s acting community safety director Kevin Mead says they take “concerns from residents and business owners about crime and safety seriously.”

“Our Community Safety Services Branch engages with business improvement organizations and neighbourhood associations regularly as part of building safer communities together."

Mead said a member of his team will be reaching out to talk about some of his concerns.

He said the addition of new housing in the community through tiny homes is intended to “address the urgent and ongoing need to provide shelter for unhoused people living in our community."