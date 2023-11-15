Sunday fireworks leave behind mess, frazzled nerves in Kelowna

Photo: Gavin Henderson-Peal Intersection of Rutland Rd. and Almond Ct., Sunday November 12, 2023

Despite the fact that fireworks are not allowed in Kelowna without a special permit, the sights and sounds of fireworks can often be seen and heard in the city.

This past Sunday, Nov. 12, fireworks could be seen and heard going off in celebration of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights which symbolizes the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance".

Several people who live in the Rutland area acknowledged the importance of Diwali but reached out to Castanet to complain about the duration of the fireworks and the mess that was left behind.

Tara Johnson said the fireworks started to erupt at 5 a.m. on Sunday, something she called "beyond unreasonable."

"The relentless display continued for five hours. The constant noise sounds like a war zone. Regardless of religious affiliations, it is unreasonable to expect the community to endure such noise for five consecutive hours," she said.

Gavin Henderson-Peal also heard the fireworks start early Sunday morning

"Police were involved and continued until after 10 p.m. Sunday," Henderson-Peal said.

Both residents made a point of acknowledging the importance of respecting the celebrations of all cultures, but both also felt it is equally crucial to uphold rules, bylaws, and the well-being of the community.

Henderson-Peal says he has a rescue dog and the animal was stressed for the duration of the fireworks.

"Unfortunately we could not even take our dog out until they finally were done in the Rutland neighbourhood."

According to the City of Kelowna's website, fireworks are banned except at special events with a permit that is issued by the fire department.

Castanet reached out to the City of Kelowna to determine if any fireworks permits were issued for Sunday but we did not receive a response prior to our story being published.

"When contacting the bylaw and non-emergency police line, it appears that there is a lack of definitive answers. There seems to be hesitancy in enforcing or establishing guidelines, rules, or regulations, possibly due to the concern of being perceived as racist," said Johnson.

"I don't perceive this as an issue targeting any specific religion or ceremonies, but rather as an effort to prioritize the safety and overall well-being of the community in a manner that leaves everyone content."

Henderson-Peal says he understands this is a difficult issue for bylaw officers and RCMP to police, "my big concern is the amount of stress that it puts on an animal and the lack of consideration for anybody else."

Both Johnson and Henderson-Peal say they would hope that something can be worked out in the future to set a time limit on the fireworks.

"The Gurdwara for example, I'm sure they had a permit. I will send a letter to (the City of) Kelowna. My biggest piece is the amount of trash that's left, that's so disrespectful of the neighbourhood," Henderson-Peal says.

"I don't believe that I am alone in this. I think there needs to be some boundaries set as this simply can not go on like this every year," Johnson says.