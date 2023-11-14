Buying local not an option for Kelowna's tiny home project

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas says the city had no choice but to find out of town companies to provide tiny homes for some of the city's homeless population.

During a one-on-one interview with Castanet News, Dyas said council during its strategic planning session identified tiny homes as a way to get people off the streets and put a roof over their head.

He says the city was able to identify and speak with some of these companies at both the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and Union of BC Municipalities conventions earlier this year.

"There were companies that built these tiny homes so we initially engaged with them," said Dyas.

"We looked at how quickly we could put this together and how fast it could come about. The time frames we had were very short."

In order to have the product in the city and ready to set up in time for winter, Dyas says the city needed to find a company that already has the template in place.

"It was the efficiency of being able to supply the product as quickly as possible and to be able to turn it around in a couple of months."

But that doesn't mean local companies will be shut out of future projects. Those opportunities, he says, will exist.

Meantime, Dyas says an announcement on a second site to accommodate the tiny homes is coming soon. He expects BC Housing will make the site official in a few weeks.

The first site on Crowley Avenue was announced two weeks ago.

Despite concerns from neighbours of potential contamination of the site, Dyas says everything appears to be fine.

"Before we considered that being a property that would be possible to put anything on there, tests done to determine whether there were contaminants," said Dyas.

"Those tests came back negative."

With the issue brought up publicly by neighbours, BC Housing asked for further testing to make sure everything was ready to go.

He said those tests are now or nearly complete, but doesn't expect there to be a problem.