Tim Hortons franchisees in Kelowna choose JoAnna’s House, Kelowna Women's Shelter for inaugural Holiday Smile Cookie campaign

Photo: Tim Hortons Seated L to R: Kelowna Tim Hortons franchise owners, Travis and Lori Olsvik, Joel Robertson, Dawn Fiacco, Dusten and Kimberley Lockwood, and Mungu Browne. Standing L to R: Heather Moison, Bettina Muller, Nicki Hughes, Darlene Haslock, JoeAnna?s House, and Samantha Katzman, JoeAnna's House guest.

UPDATE:4:05 p.m.

The Kelowna Women's Shelter will also be a recipient of the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign.

The shelter will receive 100 per cent of all smile cookie proceeds from the West Kelowna Tim Hortons locations from Nov. 13th to the 19th for the shelter.

Since 1980, the Central Okanagan Emergency Shelter Society (operated publicly as the Kelowna Women’s Shelter - KWS) has offered programs and ervices to those that are, or have experienced domestic abuse.

The programs offered are free, confidential, and available 24?7 for women of all ages.

For more information on any of their services and programs, visit www.kelownawomensshelter.com

ORIGINAL: 11:51 a.m.

Smile cookies are making a holiday comeback.

Tim Hortons launched its inaugural national Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign on November 13, and the Kelowna charity that will be receiving the proceeds is JoeAnna’s House.

JoeAnna’s House offers affordable, short-term accommodation for families with loved ones receiving care at Kelowna General Hospital. Located across from Strathcona Park it gives families a safe and comfortable place to stay, just steps away from the hospital.

Tim Hortons will donate 100 per cent of the proceeds from Holiday Smile Cookies to local charities and community groups. In Kelowna, half of the money will go to JoeAnna’s House, while the other half will support Tims Camps.

“Guests have cherished Tim Hortons’ Smile Cookie campaign for over 25 years,” says Lori Olsvik, franchise owner of five Tim Hortons locations in Kelowna. “Now, in the spirit of giving and making this season even brighter, Tim Hortons has introduced the first-ever national Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign.”

A dozen Kelowna Tim Hortons locations have teamed up, picking JoeAnna’s House as their charity of choice for the campaign. “We all got together and unanimously decided to support JoeAnna’s House,” explains Dawn Fiacco, franchise owner of three Tim Hortons locations in Kelowna. “We wanted to have a collective impact in our community and beyond, supporting JoeAnna’s House and the KGH Foundation now and into the future.”

Operated by the KGH Foundation, JoeAnna’s House opened it doors in November 2019. It has been a home away from home for over 1,900 families since then.

“We are thrilled to be the charity of choice for the inaugural Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign in Kelowna. Our tagline is that we are always better together. And now, thanks to our friends at Tim Hortons in Kelowna, we are even better together – with cookies!” said JoeAnna’s House director, Darlene Haslock

KGH is the leading referral hospital for up to one million people living in the BC Interior. It’s estimated that at any given time, one out of every four beds at KGH is occupied by someone from outside the Central Okanagan.

The Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie features a white chocolate sugar cookie base infused with red and green sprinkles, topped with white icing. The campaign runs from November 13 to 19.