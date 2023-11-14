UBC Okanagan researchers win award for diabetes social media campaign

Photo: UBC Okanagan Not only did Remission Possible participant Amy significantly improve her blood sugar levels, but she also lost weight and started feeling better physically and mentally.

On this World Diabetes Day, UBC Okanagan is paying tribute to a group of researchers who recently won an award for a social media campaign that showcases findings that suggest Type 2 diabetes remission is possible.

Dr. Jonathan Little, a professor in the Faculty of Health and Social Development, and Dr. Barbara Oliveira, a research coordinator with the School of Health and Exercise Sciences and the Centre For Chronic Disease Prevention and Management, spearheaded the Remission Possible campaign.

They teamed up with documentary filmmaker Damien Gillis to tell the stories of JJ, Theresa, Chris and Amy. JJ was enrolled in a UBCO clinical trial and followed a low-calorie diet. Theresa worked with her doctor to follow a low-carb diet, engaged in time-restricted eating and started taking post-dinner walks. Chris learned how to follow a ketogenic diet and became an avid hiker and rock climber. Amy started exercising and worked with a dietitian on a sustainable eating plan.

Dr. Little pointed out that Amy’s A1C numbers came down to 5.6 per cent—which is in the normoglycemic range—and she doesn’t have to take any medications. She also lost weight and started feeling healthy again.

“All of the participants explained in their videos how remission gave them hope that they could manage their condition and that remission was a journey, not a destination. Each story was unique but one commonality was that a supportive health-care provider—a doctor, registered dietitian or pharmacist—was key,” said Dr. Little.

The campaign recently won $15,000 through the T2D Spark Innovation Challenge, sponsored by the BC Diabetes Research Network, Interior Health, private partners and UBC Okanagan’s Centre for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management Centre.

In the future, the researchers would also like to integrate healthcare provider-based remission programs.

You can find more information on the Remission Possible Facebook page or on the website.