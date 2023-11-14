Holiday Magic Market returns to the Rotary Centre of the Arts this weekend

Photo: Craft Culture

Here's your chance to kick off the holiday season while also getting a head start on your Christmas shopping.

The annual Craft Culture Holiday Magic Market returns this weekend to the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

The market again features unique, locally crafted treasures as well as one-of-a-kind artworks.

Organizers expect this year's market to be bigger than before with as many as 80 vendors spread across the upper and lower levels of the RCA.

Admission is by donation with a portion of the proceeds going to assist the Kelowna Salvation Army.

The market runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19.

Click here for a complete list of participating vendors.

If you can't make this year's market, Craft Culture's largest market of the year, the Holiday Market at Prospera Place is right around the corner, scheduled for Dec. 1 to 3.

Tickets for the Prospera Place market are available at the door or online.