DoorDash driver who allegedly scammed several customers no longer drives for the company

DoorDash officials say a delivery driver who allegedly scammed several customers by adding unauthorized tips no longer drives for the company.

Several Central Okanagan residents took to Facebook last week complaining a driver, Amit, was adding tips to their order with their knowledge.

Additional unauthorized tips of between $17 and $26 were noted by customers, some stating they were hit with the extra tip multiple times.

Castanet initially reached out to the company last Wednesday and finally received a response Monday.

“We aim to provide the best possible experience for every member of our community," the emailed statement reads.

"Unfortunately, in this instance, one bad actor impacted this experience. Once we identified the responsible party, we took swift action to remove them from our platform.

"We are refunding consumers and, in addition, providing DoorDash credits to those affected to help set things right."

While the company says it has removed Amit from their platform, DoorDash has not addressed how he was able to perpetrate the fraud, whether he could still have access to the system to continue scamming the same people and whether that apparent loophole has been fixed.

Castanet has reached out to DoorDash for answers to those specific questions.