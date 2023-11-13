Spread cheer this season by adopting an Okanagan Valley family in need

Photo: Pixabay stock image

BGC Okanagan is asking the community to help spread cheer to families across the Okanagan Valley through their Adopt-a-Family program, ensuring no families struggle enjoy the upcoming holiday season.

“We are putting together food and gift hampers for BGC Okanagan Club families that could use a little extra love. These hampers not only provide essential food items, but they also bring joy and comfort to those who may be struggling,” said Richelle Leckey, community engagement coordinator for BGC Okanagan.

“We have seen the additional burdens that inflation on everything from food to rent has placed on Club families. That's why we believe in coming together and supporting one another.”

The club reports that last year, there was a 30 per cent increase in the number of families requesting assistance from the Adopt-a-Family program.

BGC Okanagan expects the same if not more this year, hoping to support over 200 families with holiday hampers.

There are several ways to help.

Sponsor a Hamper : Click here to adopt a family, with all donations used to provided e-cards which empower and allow youth and families to purchase food and small gifts.

: Click here to adopt a family, with all donations used to provided e-cards which empower and allow youth and families to purchase food and small gifts. Create a Hamper: Coordinate with the Adopt-a-Family staff to pick a size of family and put together a hamper, then have staff deliver the hamper to the youth or family.

Coordinate with the Adopt-a-Family staff to pick a size of family and put together a hamper, then have staff deliver the hamper to the youth or family. Spread the Word: A simple share can make a huge difference.

For more information, contact [email protected].

BGC Okanagan, a registered charitable organization, can only accept donations until Friday, Nov. 24, to ensure they have time to deliver donations to all families.