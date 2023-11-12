Large turnout for remembrance vigil for children of Palestine lost to war in Gaza

Photo: CJPME Okanagan

Roughly 300 people gathered together outside the Kelowna Courthouse on Sunday afternoon.

Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East, Okanagan chapter, held a vigil to remember the children of Palestine at 3 p.m.

"The vigil was held is an opportunity for the Okanagan community to come together and mourn the childhoods lost or disrupted and the families torn apart as a result of the relentless siege on Gaza," says a news release from the CJPME: Okanagan.

Debbie Hubbard with CJPME Okanagan says the mood at the vigil was mixed.

"I think it was a combination of frustration and a combination of people just happy to be together in solidarity with each other. It was a very mixed group of ages and ethnic groups. It was a really mixed mood," she said.

Two petitions circulated during the event.

"The first was in the one that is in the House of Commons right now. It is asking the government to call an immediate ceasefire. Our second one is going to our MP asking them to remember that November 20th is the International Day of the Child and that we signed on as a country to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. We are asking them to work with other parliamentarians to call a ceasefire."

A rally walk followed the vigil.