Environment Canada temperatures to drop below zero overnight

Madison Reeve

You may want to bring out your winter jackets this week.

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures to drop below freezing overnight.

Monday will be the mildest day of the week with a high of 10 C and showers.

The overnight low will drop down to -3 C with clear skies.

Tuesday will see sunshine throughout most of the day with a high of 3 C. The overnight low will drop back down to -3 C.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds. The high will only climb to a chilly 2 C. The overnight low will see a bone-chilling -5 C.

Thursday will see cloudy periods with a high of 2 C. The overnight low will drop down to -1 C.

Heading towards the weekend the Okanagan will warm up slightly.

Friday will climb to 4 C with cloudy periods. The evening will drop down to 1 C with a chance of flurries or rain showers.

Saturday should reach a high of 5 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers.