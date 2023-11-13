Ukrainian woman smiling again after Kelowna dentist fixes infected tooth for free

Photo: Mohini Singh Dr. Vikas Raj of Access Dental performs an emergency root canal on Olena Omeliantseva.

A woman who arrived in Kelowna from Ukraine a month ago is on the road to recovery, after a local dentist stepped up to offer free emergency care.

Olena Omeliantseva, 60, had only been in the city of couple of weeks, when a crown on one of her front teeth came off, exposing a nerve. Unfortunately, she did not have dental coverage and her family was not able to help her pay for what could prove to be a very expensive fix.

She was living with open nerve pain, making it difficult to eat or drink, until city councillor Mohini Singh heard about her case and suggested she reach out to Dr. Vikas Raj of Access Dental.

”It’s a privilege for me to help someone in need in the community. I saw Olena was in pain and needed treatment right away, I am happy to help anyway I can,” said Dr. Raj, who discovered that Omeliantseva had a serious infection and needed an emergency root canal to save the tooth.

Olena says she is amazed at the willingness of Canadians to help complete strangers.

“The situation seemed hopeless, the dental care I received from Dr. Raj was of the highest standard. Thank you to all the people for the unbelievable support. I am grateful to Canada and Canadians for the opportunity to be safe.”

Her daughter Yana Pavlova says,”We never expected this kind of love and support. We are very grateful to Dr Raj. He understood the pain she was in.”

The dentist and a dental hygienist stayed after hours at the clinic to do the work, which would have cost about $1,000.

She will need a couple of follow-up appointments to ensure the tooth is fine and the infection has been cleared up, but for now, Omeliantseva says she is able to eat, drink and smile again.