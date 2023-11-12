Local couple wins best film at HorrorFest 2023

A pair of filmmakers from Lake Country have won the Best Film Award at HorrorFest 2023 for the movie Clowns, a short story horror where clowns are everyday people and children are the real monsters.

Gary Hinter and Amanda Gaudet shot the film last summer, and after several years away from their last HorrorFest short film, decided to enter the movie into the competition.

“From when I first wrote it, what it meant then to what it means to me now has actually changed, so if it does that for someone else I think that’s really cool, and if someone else can interpret it and see something else in it that I don’t see, I think that’s awesome and that’s what I wanted, is for people to read their own view of it,” said writer and director Gary Hinter.

“Maybe it is just a world of clowns where children are the boogeyman and they’re afraid of them and they’re checking under their bed for the monster under the bed that’s going to come get them. I wanted it to be open for interpretation.”

Hinter wrote the story himself, but tells Castanet it probably would have never gotten off the ground if it wasn’t for his partner Amanda Gaudet, who he calls the missing link to his creative storytelling.

“We both have different sides of things. He’s really about the shots and the camera and the lenses and the technical things that are going to make it look how we want it to look. My side is more the feel, the physical world and how it looks. I want it to look like this, and then he knows how to make it look like this. It’s a good partnership,” said Gaudet.

Hinter then added, “Yeah, I think we compliment each other in a lot of ways in that if I’m missing something, she has that missing link. If she says something and I’m like oh that’s great, but maybe we can do it this way. We keep bouncing those ideas until it comes an amalgamation of both our ideas and it’s something we’re both stoked on.”

Hinter and Gaudet walked away with the best film award, but were blown away by the competition and how far the film festival has come since its inception.

“The lineup I thought was amazing. Once we were into our second film, I hadn’t been to HorrorFest in a while, I hadn’t seen what the scene was like, it’s been a while since I’ve been around the indy-film makers and what they’re doing. I looked over and was like they’ve really stepped it up in Kelowna, like so many good films," said Hinter.

"There’s definitely some ones that make you think and really get you along for the ride. I think it’s so difficult to do that with a short film, to say something, to get in there and get out, and I felt like a lot of the films really succeeded in doing that.”

The couple will now be using their big win as motivation for their next project, a modern day take on Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

You can catch all the Horror films from HorrorFest through their website.