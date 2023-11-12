October marked third straight month of falling rent for two-bedroom units

Photo: Contributed

After eight consecutive months of increasing average rental prices for two-bedroom homes in the Central Okanagan, that figure has now dropped for three months in a row.

Castanet’s classifieds data found the average asking price for a two-bedroom unit dropped nearly $100 to $2,177 in October. That is down nearly $250 from its high of $2,411 in July.

Meanwhile, the average asking price for one-bedroom rent in October increased just seven dollars to $1,597. The average one-bedroom price has gone up one month and down the next since February.

The data was combed from 95 one-bedroom listings and 137 two-bedroom advertisements on Castanet’s classifieds page.