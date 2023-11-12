Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission looking for industry advisors

Photo: Contributed

Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission is looking for a few good business people.

The commission is looking for new additions to its 2024 advisory committee, putting out the call for expressions of interest from those in agriculture, manufacturing, aerospace and aviation, health, cannabis, and retail and small business sectors.

The advisory committee consists of individuals from a variety of sectors who contribute to the strategic vision of the COEDC. They also get to connect with other community and business leaders.

The 45-member committee must attend COEDC’s 10 board meetings annually and will occasionally make presentations related to the sector they represent.

The deadline to apply for a role is Monday, Nov. 27, and priority will be given to those from the aforementioned industries.

An applicant is asked to submit their resume or a summary of their business background in addition to their contact information to [email protected].

More information about COEDC can be found on its website here.