Annual research shows Kelowna and Kamloops living wages have jumped substantially

Photo: Contributed

If you think you are paying more to live these days, you are very likely correct.

The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, BC Office and Living Wage for Families BC released their annual Living Wage Update report this week. It determines the hourly rate two parents working full-time must earn to support a family of four based on the actual costs of living in a particular community.

Kelowna’s living wage increased 7.5% to $24.60 over the last 12 months, which is not far off Metro Vancouver’s mark of $25.68. Kelowna’s living wage is up $1.72 from last year.

Kamloops had an even greater percentage increase of 9.2%, but its living wage is only $20.91. Kamloops had the second largest percentage increase among the 19 B.C. communities that calculated their living wage.

“Although inflation has dropped from last year’s historic highs, the cost of living across B.C. continues to increase rapidly,” CCPA-BC senior economist and lead report author Iglika Ivanova said in a press release.

The report notes many B.C. employers have stepped up to pay both direct and contract employees wages sufficient to support families, with nearly 400 certified Living Wage Employers across the province.

“We’re proud to be a Living Wage Employer,” Lafarge Canada senior vice-president Lincoln Kyne said. “By having a living wage as the minimum compensation for our employees, we are providing our employees with the pay they require for their well-being and success, and we enable them to not only enhance their own lives but also deepen the relationships within their community.”

Ivanova said it should not be up to only companies to help people make a living wage.

“B.C.’s low-wage workers need a raise, but the labour market alone can’t resolve all economic insecurities,” she said. “Governments can and should do more to address the cost of living crisis that people are facing across the province.”