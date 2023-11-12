Elevate HER will support girls, women and impoverished families in Kelowna and Nepal

Photo: Contributed Linda Edgecombe

Linda and Kevin Edgecombe next week will be hosting an evening of motivational speeches, music, food, drink and silent auction — all in support of girls, women and impoverished families.

The couple behind Edgecombe Building Group and Live Edge Okanagan Builders will present Elevate HER, which will raise funds for those who need it both in Kelowna and in Nepal. The event will be held on Nov. 15 at Metro Hub in downtown Kelowna.

The Edgecombes for the last 16 years have been providing support through education, programs and construction projects, including classrooms, schools, toilets and a two-storey building called Unako House. That is where many of the education and vocational programs support mothers in some of the poorest regions of Nepal.

This year the Edgecombes will also be donating some of the money raised to Kelowna’s Child Advocacy Centre, which provides an inspired, child-friendly environment dedicated to supporting those impacted by child abuse and neglect.

Linda Edgecombe and Hugh Culver will deliver speeches, and Ellen Churchill will provide the music.

More information about the event can be found on its website here.