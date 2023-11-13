Kelowna's Advanced Home Care Solutions one of Canada's fastest growing companies

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna company is starting to garner some national attention.

The Globe and Mail’s fifth annual list of Canada’s Top Growing Companies included Kelowna-based Advanced Home Care Solutions at No. 12.

Kris Stewart founded the company in 2011, using her background in nursing and health-care management in both Canada and the U.S. to provide high-quality, health-care professionals for in-home senior care. By 2019, the company had expanded to supply nursing staff to hospitals and long-term care facilities.

Stewart said the COVID-19 pandemic intensified staffing shortages, leading to a new market for their services. The company has opened offices in Vancouver and Toronto, and it plans to expand in the U.K., U.S. and other international locations.

The Globe and Mail report showed Advanced Home Care Solutions had 2,462% growth over the last three years.

Kelowna cannabis company Avant Brands made the list at No. 49 thanks to 849% growth, while Dynamic Capital Equipment Finance checked in at No. 371 with 95% growth.