Remembrance Day ceremony held in Kelowna's City Park Saturday morning

The rain held off Saturday morning for the annual Remembrance Day ceremony in Kelowna's City Park, where thousands of people packed in near the Cenotaph to pay their respects.

Ceremonies were held across the Okanagan Saturday, including at Rutland's Lions Park, West Kelowna's Royal LePage Place and outside the Westbank Lions Community Centre, Lake Country's George Elliot Secondary School and Peachland's Cenotaph Park.

The Kelowna City Park event began with a parade down Bernard Avenue, ending near the park's cenotaph.

Following a rendition of The Last Post, the thousands of people in attendance observed the moment of silence, to remember and honour those who've paid the ultimate sacrifice for Canada.

Nearby, the Field of Crosses bore the names of the 227 Kelowna soldiers who've been killed while serving Canada.

While rain fell in Kelowna earlier in the morning, the skies had largely cleared for the ceremony. And despite a breeze, it was far warmer than last year's event, when snow was on the ground.