Candlelight ceremony held at City Park ahead of Remembrance Day

Photo: Brayden Ursel

Ahead of Remembrance Day, a candlelight ceremony was held at the Field of Crosses in Kelowna's City Park Friday evening.

This comes after a week of events that included the Cross installation on Nov 1, followed by opening ceremonies on Nov. 2, as well as several visits from students throughout the city between Nov. 6 and 10.

After experiencing vandalism at the Field of Crosses in the past, Okanagan Military Museum historian Keith Boehmer has been pleased with the turnout this year.

“We haven’t had to deal with any [vandalism] at all this year. The wind has been our biggest vandal because we have these flags that stick off the side of the crosses and some of them blow around or blow away," he said.

"Other than that, the park looks great, it’s well cared for and there’s no unsightly elements at all. The City has done a great job in preparing the stage for these events.”

Boehmer tells Castanet approximately 40 to 50 people came out to the candle light ceremony Friday night, which acts as another opportunity for people to visit the display and pay their respects.

Candles were lit by family members, veterans, as well as others for each individual cross in City Park.

“It’s a brief act of remembrance. We have a group of candles and we invited the general public to come out and place an individual candle at an individual cross. We then reflect on that general impression. It gives the public an opportunity to come out during the evening, we get to have more cadets participate, so it’s bridging those opportunities.”

While only a few dozen people made it out to the candlelight ceremony, Boehmer was happy to see hundreds of students throughout the city use this opportunity to learn about Canadian history.

Schools from all over Kelowna took a field trip to City Park this week to learn about the importance of remembering the soldiers who died for the freedom Canadians have today.

He tells Castanet students received study packages ahead of their field trip, where they visited both the Field of Crosses and the Okanagan Military Museum.

“When I have a class of students come into the museum I usually ask them what their family military history is and usually they have to go back to their great, great grandfather. It’s at least two or three generations to find an example," said Boehmer.

"This shows how blessed our country is that we don’t have the trials, tribulations and horrors of war in recent family history, which makes it a bit more difficult to help these students empathize with the previous generation’s challenges."

The Field of Crosses will remain in place until the day after Remembrance Day.

City Park will be hosting its annual Remembrance Day ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 11, which is open to the public.