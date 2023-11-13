Sterling Scott to perform three shows in Central Okanagan

Photo: Train Wreck Comedy

Brace yourself for non-stop laughter as Train Wreck Comedy presents a weekend of uncensored and uncontrollable laughter with the one and only Sterling Scott, Nov. 23 to 25.

Another dynamic comedian will be stopping in Kelowna later this month.

Sterling Scott will be performing for three nights starting at Wings West Kelowna on Nov. 23, followed by a stop at Tonics Pub in downtown Kelowna Nov. 24 with the final stop will be at Freddy’s Brewpub in Rutland on Nov. 25.

"Sterling Scott is a comedy force to be reckoned with. His on-stage presence and unmatched sense of humour make him a must-see in the world of comedy,” says Rob Balsdon owner of Train Wreck Comedy. “Discover firsthand why Sterling is widely regarded as one of the top comedians in the country right now!"

Scott has been described as a comedy superstar known as the life of the party he brings a kaleidoscope of humour drawn from his wild adventures in relationships, the quirks of family life, his journey as a dad, bizarre world events and his offbeat take on life itself.

Sterling has performed on HBO Canada/Crave, Amazon Prime's Laugh After Dark, and he was crowned the 2019 San Francisco Comedy Competition champion.

