Remembrance vigil for children of Palestine lost to war in Gaza

Photo: Cindy White

Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East, Okanagan chapter, are holding a vigil to remember the children of Palestine followed by a rally in downtown Kelowna Sunday.

"The remembrance vigil is an opportunity for the Okanagan community to come together and mourn the childhoods lost or disrupted and the families torn apart as a result of the relentless siege on Gaza," says a news release from the CJPME: Okanagan.

Those participating in the rally will be asked to sign a petition reminding Prime Minster Trudeau of what the organizers call "Canada's responsibilities as signatories to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child."

The vigil will begin at the Kelowna law courts at 3 p.m. with a vigil of remembrance for the 4,000 plus Palestinian children who have died in Gaza since Oct. 7. "The rally that will follow is an opportunity to walk together and raise our voices and call for a ceasefire, the protection of civilians in Gaza and an end to the occupation," states the news release.