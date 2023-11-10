BC Housing resubmits applications for Bertram Street housing project

Photo: S2 Architecture

After allowing a development permit to lapse, BC Housing has again submitted applications for permits needed for its 20-storey affordable rental housing project on Bertram Street.

The property at 1451 Bertram was cleared months ago however development and development variance permits issued in early October of 2021 lapsed.

Permits expire after two years of inactivity.

A month ago, after the permits expired, BC Housing told Castanet building design changes resulted in a need to resubmit development permit applications.

"Pending municipal approvals, construction is estimated to start by summer 2024," BC Housing stated in an email.

The new plans associated with the permit applications appear to be identical to those submitted two years ago with minor changes to the unit configuration.

According to the new application the building features a 17-storey tower atop a three-storey parking podium.

The podium also includes seven townhomes as well as a full child care centre.

The tower includes 155 units while a separate building features 14 townhomes.

The overall mix deviates slightly from the original plans with four studio, 73 one-bedroom, 58 two-bedroom and 41 three-bedroom units proposed.

There are 138 parking stalls proposed with an additional 172 long and short-term bicycle stalls.

Amenity space is also planned.

"The vision for this project is to provide non-market family housing that will provide a residential and social benefit to enhance the city's long-term vision for downtown housing," the application states.

"The addition and inclusion of this project will also increase the residential population in this area ultimately providing an economic benefit to Kelowna, be it support of local businesses as well as providing employment opportunities for this area of the city."

Staff will review the plans before council gets a chance to weigh in.