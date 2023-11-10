'Steeped & Spirited' takes top spot at Okanagan Spirits Mixoff

Photo: Okanagan Spirits Mixoff From left to right; Sevannah Rodgers, Tory Braun, Kayla O'Flaherty of 'Steeped & Spirited'

More than 225 people packed into the Laurel Packinghouse Thursday night for the eighth annual Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff competition, gathering for the first time since 2019.

The event pitted some of the region's best bartenders against each other, who whipped up creative, unique cocktails for those in attendance. Each bartender was required to use two ingredients from Okanagan Spirits, the events main sponsor.

The event completely sold out earlier this week.

Over several hours Thursday night, attendees tasted the many cocktails on offer along with small bites from accompanying chefs, while live jazz music rang out at the venue.

When all was said and done, the four-judge panel awarded the top prize to Kayla O'Flaherty from “Steeped & Spirited” – a collaboration between local companies Simps Syrups, Vic & Jo Tea Co and Ethereal Tea & Confections – with their cocktail “#nofilter.” The cocktail featured Okanagan Spirits' BRBN bourbon-style whisky.

Attendees also voted on their favourite drink, and after the hundreds of votes were tallied, O'Flaherty won the People’s Choice award as well.

Chef Sergio Tisnado from BNA won the People’s Choice Best Bite with his ‘Szechuan Duck Taco.”

“The creativity and originality the competitors showed was amazing. These bartenders continue to raise the bar every year,” said Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery owner Tyler Dyck.

“It’s so great to see the bartenders working as a team with their chef’s to pair the drinks with amazing food!”

This was the eighth year the competition has been held, but the last event was held way back in 2019. The 2020 event was cancelled due to the pandemic and the subsequent two years were also postponed as well.