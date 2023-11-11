Kelowna local looking to become world's strongest man

Local weightlifter William Murray has earned professional status as Canada’s strongest man and will be heading to the Official Strongman Games in December to compete on the world stage in the lightweight division.

“Originally it started with snowboarding, I was a tiny little kid, a skinny twig, and soaking wet I’d maybe be about 125 pounds. I wanted to gain some weight, so I jumped into this strange gym in Calgary where I learned about strongman from some big, big dudes and it just looked like a ton of fun. I won my first competition becoming BC’s strongest man. I followed it up going to nationals and placing sixth for my first year. From there it’s just been an easy hook,” explained Murray.

Murray has been working towards his dream of being the world’s strongest man for nearly a decade, following strict coaching, difficult workout routines and eating habits that he calls short term sacrifice for long term gain, and something he hopes will help him score a top 10 finish.

“This is the biggest stage, being on there is really important to me as it’s always been the goal. We kick off the first day of the contest with two events, followed by day two with two more events, and then day three is only for the top 10 finalists, which at that point, if I’ve made the top 10 I’m happy enough. We could care less how well those go, but I am coming with everything I’ve got.”

When competition time comes, Murray won’t be going alone, in fact, he’ll be sharing the stage with his best friend, another Canadian weightlifter named Tyson Delay.

“He’s basically the bushman of creative DIY strongman. I’ve seen him carry pallets on his back for training, he will go pick rocks in the forest and lift timbers that are sitting on the beach, literal trees up and over his head. He’s going to support me as much as I’m going to support him. At the end of the day, yes we are competing against each other, so God, we are going to try as hard as we can to beat each other, but hopefully we both wind up in the top 10," said Murray.

The Official Strongman Games are December 1 to December 3 in Charleston, West Virginia.

Murray has been working hard on his weaknesses when it comes to weightlifting and is hoping to see his hard work pay off as he looks to gain some ground on his opponents through the heavy lifting competition.

“I hold Canada’s record on the circus dumbbell, so I’ve done, officially, 180 pounds in competition. Personally, I’ve done over 200 pounds and that’s a one arm press overhead. I’ve got a few other tricks up my sleeve, I’m really good with grip events. Those are kind of my special fortes, everything else is still building, so we’re not quite peaked yet.”