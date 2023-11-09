RCMP say man arrested after stabbing Wednesday night

Contributed

A woman was sent to the hospital Wednesday night after she was stabbed by a man on Bernard Avenue.

At about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, Kelowna RCMP officers responded to Bernard Ave. and Ethel St. after receiving a report of a man and woman fighting in the area.

In a press release, police say the man was seen wielding a torch and threatening to harm the woman.

"RCMP officers arrived, and after arresting the male suspect, were advised that the associated female was, in fact, stabbed by the male and sustained non-life-threatening injuries," Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Michael Gauthier said.

Police say both the suspect and victim are known to each other.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

"The male has since been charged and remains in custody," Gauthier added.

According to online court records, 31-year-old Bodan Henry has been charged in the incident with aggravated assault, uttering threats and breach of probation and he's scheduled to next appear in court on Nov. 16 for a bail hearing.

Henry has a lengthy criminal history in Kamloops and Kelowna dating back to 2013. He was most recently handed a two-year probation order in February of this year after pleading guilty to break and entering, mischief, obstructing a police officer, theft under $5,000 and theft over $5,000.

According to media reports from 2011, a Bodan Henry whose age corresponds with Wednesday's suspect was also convicted of a 2010 robbery in Edmonton that led to the death of a 37-year-old man. Henry was 18 at the time of that robbery and was handed a two-year sentence after credit for time served.

Police have asked anyone who may have witnessed Wednesday's incident to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.