Lake Country father warning drivers to slow down on Highway 97

Madison Reeve

A Lake Country father has shared a video of his daughter's near accident to draw attention to the dangers of speeding motorists.

Shane Curveon says his daughter was almost T-boned on Tuesday evening while turning onto Beaver Lake Road from Highway 97.

He explains that his daughter was making a left-hand turn onto Beaver Lake Road when the incident took place.

Dash camera footage captured the near crash.

"She went into the intersection on a green. She said the lights went yellow and everybody was clear at the intersection. She thought it was safe to go, started to go, and then saw this red Challenger coming, and it just drove right through the red light."

Curveon mentions that one of his other daughters was hit in the exact same spot back in 2022.

"My youngest got hit there in exactly the same situation, where a person in the curb lane drove through the intersection on a red light, and she got clipped. She is still suffering the effects because the guy hit her. She got blamed for the accident because she was turning left. That was the trigger to get dash cams for all four family vehicles."

The concerned father is urging residents to slow down.

"One red light is not going to kill you. You'll get home a minute and a half later. Big deal."

Curveon says he has contacted Lake Country RCMP and spoke with an officer.

"He said normally the highway is patrolled by Highway Patrol. He mentioned he was going to escalate some enforcement on that intersection."