Kelowna's answer to 'Hawkeye' will represent Canada at world competition

Photo: Karen Demelo Karen Demelo has been selected to Canadian team for 2024 World Archery 3D Championships.

A Kelowna woman has been chosen to represent Canada at the 2024 World Archery 3D Championships in Mokrice, Slovenia.

International competitions in 3D archery take place every two years. 3D archery is described as the discipline of shooting at stationary foam targets in the shapes of different animals set at varying distances, heights and angles around a course.

Kelowna's Karen Demelo who is 60-years-old will compete in the Traditional Women division along with Katie Britton, also from B.C., Trudy Dryden, N.B. and reserve Bernice Gordon.

"I'm super honoured. In my entire life, I never would have thought I would be in this position."

Demelo says she started 3D archery 10 years ago and has consistently gotten better and better. In fact, she got so good that she decided to drop out of the masters division and compete against the younger ladies.

"I would have to say that I definitely have improved and you know, I have to say a big thank you to Katie and Mark Britton, they have been very helpful as far as giving me pointers."

Demelo says the sport is very social and she spends most of her spare time travelling from event to event in the summer months and practicing at the Oceola Fish and Game Club in Lake Country when she's not competing.

"There's nobody in Kelowna right now that shoots competitively. So I'm kind of on my own at my club. In a lot of ways archery is a mental game, you're trying to make your best shot, and you're trying to hone your skills each time so it is a mental kind of game," says Demelo.

The 2024 World Archery 3D Championships will be held in Mokrice, Slovenia, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6.

The team was selected following the Canadian Championships this past summer and includes a strong mix of veteran international competitors as well as athletes, like Demelo, who will be representing Canada for the first time on an international stage.

A total of 18 athletes will be travelling to shoot in the competition across the eight categories of competition.

"I'm pretty excited. I'm brand new to this level of archery. It's like I say it's a huge honour and I'm a little bit terrified. But you know, I'm not the only one here and B.C. is quite a powerhouse for 3D shooting," Demelo says.