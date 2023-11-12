Sculptor behind Kelowna’s The Working Man wants to install peace symbol statue in Israel

Photo: Denis Kleine Denis Kleine wasn't to erect a life-sized bronze statue called Give Peace a Chance in Israel.

The sculptor who created Kelowna’s The Working Man statue is trying to raise money for a new project aimed at bringing Israelis and Palestinians together.

Denis Kleine, who now lives in Nelson, says he and Dutch artist Marielle Heessels began the Give Peace a Chance project several years ago. They travelled to Israel and the West Bank, where they asked people if they could take plaster casts of their hands to use in the work.

Kleine recently erected a smaller-scale version of Give Peace a Chance near the Castlegar airport. It shows two people standing back-to-back with their arms and legs raised to form a peace symbol. They are surrounded by a circle made up of human hands joined together.

His intent is to install the life-sized bronze version in Neve Shalom, a cooperative village in Israel, founded by Israeli Jews and Arabs, in an attempt to show that the two peoples can live side by side peacefully.

Photo: Denis Kleine Denis Kleine and Marielle Heesels taking a cast of a man's hand during a trip to the Middle East.

“The actual hands, we’ve cast them out of plaster at the moment, the hands that we have at this point. We’d like to get a lot more. But to actually cast this life-sized is pretty involved,” he explains.

Kleine estimates the final cost of creating the large statue will be upwards of $175,000, so a Go Fund Me was launched to try to finance the project. “I’ve had some quotes from a few foundries and wow! It’s up there. $140,000-$150,000 just to cast it,” he said.

He and Heessels visited the West Bank for the first time about eight or nine years ago. He says they didn’t even attempt to get into Gaza, because it was just too difficult.

“When I was there we could hear some bombs going off and sirens going off, and it was quite intense.”

Kleine’s The Working Man was installed at the corner of Bernard Avenue and St. Paul Street in 1989. This past summer it was damaged by vandals and had to be repaired and re-installed.